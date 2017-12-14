Newcastle United Could Benefit From the 'Imminent' Exit of Star Stopper in January

December 14, 2017

Newcastle United are reportedly set to swoop for Porto's Iker Casillas in January as the former Real Madrid stopper is set for an 'imminent' exit from Estádio do Dragão. 

36-year-old Casillas has been on the periphery of Sérgio Conceição's plans this season having played just 10 games this term, with his last appearance coming at the start of October, as José Sá cements his place as the club's number one.

According to Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias, via Sport Witness, the only option for Casillas moving forward is in the Premier League with Newcastle as a return to Spain is not expected.

Although Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo had rubbished claims linking the Magpies with Casillas after speaking to sources within Newcastle, it is understood that the former Real Madrid captain has very few suitors and the rumour linking him with a move to England is not vanishing. 

The goalkeeper has seemingly won it all having secured five La Liga titles, three Champions League winner medals and a World Cup triumph with Spain, just to name a few. 

His experience across 20-years in senior football would offer an abundance of knowledge which Rafa Benitez and his side could draw upon in their first season back in the Premier League. 

Having seen Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow rotate in between the sticks so far this season, Benitez is said to be making plans to shore up his side, with an experienced keeper topping his list. 

With Casillas finding himself as an unused substitute this season, this story could very well have some legs heading into January. 

