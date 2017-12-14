Palace Fans Call for Sako to Replace Townsend in Eagles' Lineup Following Midweek Heroics

Crystal Palace fans have been calling for Andros Townsend to be benched and replaced by Bakary Sako after the Frenchman came off the bench to have a huge impact against Watford on Tuesday.

Townsend started the match, but was hauled off by Roy Hodgson around the 70th minute with the Eagles down 1-0.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sako, coming on as a substitute, levelled scores with a strike in the 89th minute. And James McArthur would proceed to score the winner two minutes into stoppage tome to stun the Hornets.





The Frenchman's heroics will have undoubtedly put pressure on Townsend. And judging from the tweets below, the 26-year-old would have already been benched if it were up to the Palace support.