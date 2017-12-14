Palace Fans Call for Sako to Replace Townsend in Eagles' Lineup Following Midweek Heroics

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Crystal Palace fans have been calling for Andros Townsend to be benched and replaced by Bakary Sako after the Frenchman came off the bench to have a huge impact against Watford on Tuesday.

Townsend started the match, but was hauled off by Roy Hodgson around the 70th minute with the Eagles down 1-0.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sako, coming on as a substitute, levelled scores with a strike in the 89th minute. And James McArthur would proceed to score the winner two minutes into stoppage tome to stun the Hornets.


The Frenchman's heroics will have undoubtedly put pressure on Townsend. And judging from the tweets below, the 26-year-old would have already been benched if it were up to the Palace support.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters