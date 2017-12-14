Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City Can Still Improve Following Record-Breaking Swansea Win

Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's display in their 4-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, but insists that there is still room for improvement.

Two goals from David Silva, and one goal each from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero saw Manchester City to a record-breaking 15th successive Premier league win. The victory maintains their 11-point lead at the top of the league table.

“15 wins in a row, I’m so happy. It is amazing, The record means a lot to me. Records are there to be broken, but to do it the first time in history at this level which is so competitive, analysts and managers who know all teams, it means we are strong.





"To do it 15 times in a row, it means every day we are there (at the right level)," Guardiola was quoted as saying, by Wales Online.

“We have a desire. Everyone wants to play because when they have the ball we have fun. We have patience, understand better when to attack spaces in right moments.

“They are hungry still and we want to win,” he continued.

However, despite their 15th successive league victory the Spaniard isn't getting carried away, and believes his team still have room for improvement.

“We can improve, always there are mistakes, movements that are not correct," Guardiola insisted.

“Sometimes you can be distracted after they say good things about you, but they showed me in the warm-up they are ready.”

City next face Tottenham at the Etihad on Saturday. Guardiola is expecting a tough game, but stated that his side would be ready:

“We have so many options to score goals, that is important. Tottenham is next, they are some of the best teams to play football.

“They want to make their own games. We do not have much time to recover but we are ready to keep to the levels we have showed."