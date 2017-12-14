Pep Guardiola Unhappy With Man City's Defensive Options & Looks Set to Recruit in January

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Manchester City's season so far has been almost flawless. Pep Guardiola's men have dropped just two points in the Premier League this term and have breezed through their Champions League group. 

Despite their incredible run, Guardiola is reportedly considering his defensive options and will look to sign more players in January. 

According to Goal, Guardiola has requested funds for City to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window. Top of his list of names include Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez.

City were linked with a number of defenders in last summer's transfer window. West Brom's Jonny Evans was said to be considered for a move back to Manchester. Virgil van Dijk was also on City's radar in the summer, whom they competed with Liverpool over to neither club's success. 

Injuries have been a problem for City at the back this season. John Stones has missed City's last five league games with a hamstring injury and is not set to return to action until the new year. 

Benjamin Mendy is ruled out until a least April with a knee ligament problem. Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany always remains an injury concern. 

Guardiola is therefore reportedly looking to bolster his options in the centre of defence, should his first choice defenders pick up injuries. If City then splashed out for big name centre-back in January, like van Dijk, then they may find it difficult to keep all of their defenders happy and playing. 

Martinez from Real Sociedad remains closely watched by City after expressing interest last summer. They were also said to be watching Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam before the full-back suffered a knee ligament injury. City will begin making moves to find their latest defensive addition in the coming weeks.

