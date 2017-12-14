Rafa Benitez Identifies Two Premier League Stars as January Targets as Takeover Looms

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and Liverpool forward Danny Ings could become the first signings of the new era at Newcastle, if Rafa Benitez gets his wishes.

Amanda Staveley is reportedly close to completing a £300m takeover of the club from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, and manager Rafael Benitez appears to already be planning how he will use the transfer funds he is expected to receive from the takeover.

According to The Express, Benitez could receive around £20m in transfer funds as part of a deal between Staveley and Ashley, and the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is already plotting who to bring in.

Benitez, who pleaded for clarity over the club's January situation, is said to have identified established Premier League players Ings and Shaw as St James' Park recruits on loan deals.

While both have pedigree, neither has enjoyed their recent seasons having suffered badly with injury and form.

Shaw has made just four appearances for Manchester United this season, having struggled with fitness and to gain favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

Ings meanwhile has played just 25 minutes of first team football for Liverpool this season, as he continues his recovery from a series of long term knee problems.

A run of seven defeats and one draw from their last eight games has seen Newcastle slip to sixteenth in the Premier League table, just one point clear of the relegation zone, and many around the club are desperate to receive funds needed to strengthen the squad in January with a potential relegation battle on the cards.

