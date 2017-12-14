Real Madrid Summer Signing Already Looking for More Game Time as AC Milan Plot Move

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, just five months after joining the Champions League holders.

According to Calciomercato, the 21-year-old, who is considered one of Spain's brightest young talents has been frustrated by his lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane, while AC Milan are poised and waiting in the wings to snatch him up should he look to push through a switch.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Ceballos was named Player of the Tournament in the Under-21s Euro 2017 and Real Madrid dished out €17m to sign him from Real Betis.


But despite having had three full seasons of first team action in Andalusia, and scoring twice on his Real Madrid debut, he has been seemingly been earmarked as one for the future by Zidane and has only played 186 minutes of football in La Liga this season.

The lack of game time has prompted discussions about his future, with Calciomercato claiming that the 21-year-old is rated highly by AC Milan executives Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli rate him very highly.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Whilst Ceballos initially started his career as a winger, he has since shifted into the centre of midfield, where he is currently behind superstars like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the pecking order.

According to the report, Milan haven’t made any official approach for Ceballos yet and are waiting for a positive signal from Real Madrid.

However, regardless of the player's desire for more action, Los Blancos want to keep hold of such a promising player and are likely to rebuff any offers of a permanent deal.

