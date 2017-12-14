Southampton Legend Matt Le Tissier Hits Out at Leicester Fans Following Midweek Defeat

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier has taken a dig at Leicester City fans, following the Saints' 4-1 defeat to the Foxes at St Mary's on Wednesday night.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Leicester support were apparently having a go at Southampton over their sacking of Claude Puel, who now manages the King Power side. And Le Tissier hit back via Twitter on Thursday, reminding them of what happened with Claudio Ranieri earlier this year.

The Italian was relieved of his duties back in February, despite leading the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2016, and is now manager at French side Nantes.

"Ironic that Leicester fans are having a pop for us sacking Claude after finishing 8th 17 pts worse off and losing a cup final!" Le Tissier tweeted. "You sacked a manager who won the Prem." 


Leicester, meanwhile, are doing quite well under Puel, and have climbed to the eighth position on the Premier League table. The rejuvenated Foxes have also won four games on the bounce, and should really fancy their chances on the weekend, with Crystal Palace up next.


Soccer

