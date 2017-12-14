Spanish Media Claim Ronaldo Is Seeking Exit Clause After Becoming Unhappy at Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is rarely left alone for very long by a thirsty global media and the latest gossip on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is that he is once more unhappy at the Bernabeu and wants lawyers to negotiate an exit clause from his contract.

Ronaldo has previously been unhappy in 2013, when he was alleged to be close to rejoining Manchester United, and again during the summer following a tax scandal, but now a reporter for El Chiringuito has seemingly claimed his relationship with Los Blancos is 'worse than ever'.

The suggestion this time around is that Ronaldo took offence when Real president Florentino Perez discussed Neymar at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last week.

Whether there is any truth to such wild claims remains to be seen. But, if he really is unhappy and wants out, the problem for Ronaldo is that he is currently tied to a long-term contract to 2021 that has an exit clause though to be worth €1billion.

He is fairly well locked in for another three-and-a-half years unless Real are willing to let him go.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Assuming he were to leave, there would no doubt be speculation linking him with a return to Manchester. There has also been talk of PSG, although if he has been upset by the idea that Perez wants Neymar in Madrid, he surely wouldn't team up with the Brazilian in France.

It seems incredibly unlikely, but if Ronaldo does get out of his Real contract at the end of the season, the most obvious destination for the Portuguese living legend, who will be 33 years of age by then, will be new Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC.

However, that would effectively kill his dreams of winning a sixth and seventh Ballon d'Or.