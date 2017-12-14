Swansea Boss Paul Clement Insists Manchester City Loss Will Not Define Club's Season

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Swansea City manager Paul Clement does not believe that the Swans' 4-0 home loss to Manchester City will define the Swans' season. 

Swansea were outclassed by the league leaders for large parts of the game, and the loss leaves Clement's side bottom of the table - two points from the safety of 17th place. 

After the game, Clement admitted that the loss was hard to watch from his perspective. 

“It wasn’t nice to see that from my point of view. If you’re Man City supporter it must be nice to see that football, but it wasn’t nice from my point of view," the 45-year-old was quoted as saying, by Wales Online.

“They are one of the best sides I have come across, they do the basics and the ugly side really well, they make it hard for you to press them because they pop it around you, if you sit off it makes them totally dominate.

“It gives you a difficult predicament as to what to do and it was comfortable for them,” Clement confessed. 

The former Derby boss felt his side did well initially, however, after David Silva's opener he acknowledged that they were guilty of showing City too much respect.  

“We started okay, we were in it, but the goal is really disappointing, easy cross, centre-half has almost ducked out of it, keeper rooted to line, but then our reaction (wasn’t good).

“We were passive, not aggressive, (showed) too much respect.

“I didn’t put a striker on to go for it, we wanted to put pressure on higher up the field, but it was a tough evening,” he revealed.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite the home loss, Swansea's first in three games at the Liberty Stadium, Clement stated that it would not be a defining moment in their season - unlike next Monday's away clash to Everton. 

“We have had games when we’ve looked toothless and not going to score, but we did get up in their end a few times, but they were desperate to keep a clean sheet, throwing bodies in front of the ball, it’s the mark of a great side."

“There were positives, games like that won’t define our season, other games including Everton away and absolutely Palace at home,” he added. 

