Tottenham Tracking Lille Midfielder Yves Bissouma as Potential Replacement for Moussa Dembele

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

West London Sport have reported that Tottenham are monitoring Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma with an eye for a potential transfer.

Spurs are looking for a replacement for 30-year-old Moussa Dembele, who has 18 months left on his current deal with the North London club, and Bissouma is a player who has gained interest from the Lilywhites.

The Lille man is just 21, and the Mali international has impressed in the centre of their midfield since his arrival in 2016. However, the French side, who have produced talent such as Eden Hazard, Gervinho, Yohan Cabaye and Divock Origi currently sit in the bottom three of Ligue 1.

Relegation could see Lille potentially sell some of their star players, meaning the French outfit could be left with no choice but to accept offers for the impressive Bissouma.

The Malian is reportedly a target for Inter Milan as well, and becomes the third player to be linked as a replacement for Dembele after Lorient's Matteo Guendouzi and Geoffery Kondogbia, who is loan at Valencia from Inter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters