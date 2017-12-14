Tottenham Tracking Lille Midfielder Yves Bissouma as Potential Replacement for Moussa Dembele

West London Sport have reported that Tottenham are monitoring Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma with an eye for a potential transfer.

Spurs are looking for a replacement for 30-year-old Moussa Dembele, who has 18 months left on his current deal with the North London club, and Bissouma is a player who has gained interest from the Lilywhites.

Tottenham eye 21year old Yves Bissouma from France, third player linked as Dembele successor. — Footy Tool (@FootyTool) December 14, 2017

The Lille man is just 21, and the Mali international has impressed in the centre of their midfield since his arrival in 2016. However, the French side, who have produced talent such as Eden Hazard, Gervinho, Yohan Cabaye and Divock Origi currently sit in the bottom three of Ligue 1.

Relegation could see Lille potentially sell some of their star players, meaning the French outfit could be left with no choice but to accept offers for the impressive Bissouma.

The Malian is reportedly a target for Inter Milan as well, and becomes the third player to be linked as a replacement for Dembele after Lorient's Matteo Guendouzi and Geoffery Kondogbia, who is loan at Valencia from Inter.