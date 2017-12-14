VIDEO: Bonucci Comforts Distraught Donnarumma as AC Milan Keeper Breaks into Tears Over Fan Abuse

On Wednesday, AC Milan ultras unveiled a large banner calling for prodigal young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave the club. It read:

"Psychological violence by giving you €6 million a season & signing your parasite brother? It's time to leave...our patience with you is over!"





This was apparently a reaction to reports that Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola had sent a letter requesting that the 18-year-old's contract be annulled on the basis that Donnarumma was subjected to "moral abuse".

Milan fans showing their anger towards Donnarumma after all the reports that he's trying to leave them... pic.twitter.com/gNEql2iqk5 — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) December 13, 2017

Speaking to Italian media (quotes via FourFourTwo), new AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso stated that the youngster was "shaken" by the fan's protests:

"He's an 18-year-old kid, of course he was shaken. I can only thank him for what he's doing. For his age, he's the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

"You can tell from his face he's not happy, but I have known a great athlete and great kid. He will have my protection, for all the protection I can give... I feel terrible about this, as people are painting a kid as if he's a monster and he doesn't deserve it. Fortunately, there were only 9,000 people in the stadium tonight, imagine how it'd feel if there were 50,000 insulting him."

Footage of Bonucci with Donnarumma inside the locker room ahead of #MilanVeronapic.twitter.com/BVWFzccdCW — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) December 13, 2017

The Italian international penned a new four-year deal worth €6m a year in the summer in the midst of a myriad of transfer speculation; speculation which has re-surfaced in recent days.





Donnarumma has been linked with a January move to Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, but Milan's Chief Sport Officer, Massimiliano Mirabelli, has remained bullish regarding the 18-year-old's future.

🗣️@MassMirabelli: "We don't need to sell anyone. If any player wants to be sold he needs to say so, but this has to be ok with the club. @gigiodonna1 is a great guy and never has he told us he wants to leave. He has a contract through to 2021. We'll always protect #ACMilan" — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 13, 2017

Despite AC Milan's disastrous start to the season, Gigio Donnarumma has performed admirably at the start of his second full season as the Italian giant's starting goalkeeper. It is clear that selling Donnarumma could be a potentially disastrous for Il Diavolo.