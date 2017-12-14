VIDEO: Seeing Red? Mo Salah & Sadio Mane Exchange Words During Merseyside Derby Break

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Liverpool fans are still bitterly disputing the result of Sunday's Merseyside derby, despite failing to do enough to beat city rivals Everton.

Amid all of the talk of the Toffees' defensive display and penalty, there hasn't been too much made of Sadio Mane's glaring error in electing to shoot rather than pass to his unmarked teammates on the stroke of half-time.

The forward chose not to pass to Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Dominic Solanke with the hosts 1-0, and was rightly berated for not doing so and putting Liverpool 2-0 up. 

Judging by this footage from the tunnel at Anfield before the second half, Mane knows he was right not to square it too (skip to 7:40 to see the clip):

The Senegal international is seen putting his arm around Salah and having a quiet word about something, and the topic discussed is likely to have been that selfish decision to shoot before the half-time whistle was blown.

If the 25-year-old has simply passed to his fellow Reds then it would have all-but-ended Everton's hopes of securing a point from the contest. He didn't, and they did. Never mind, eh?

