Zinedine Zidane 'Won't Ask' for New Striker in January & Throws Support Behind Misfiring Benzema

Zinedine Zidane has explained why he won't be planning to bring a new striker to Real Madrid in January as he threw his backing behind Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos' head coach was speaking after his side's come from behind 2-1 victory over Al Jazira in their Club World Cup semi-final contest - a match that Benzema once again failed to score in.

The France international has come in for plenty of stick from fans and the media for his sloppy performances throughout the season but, in quotes attributed to Zidane by Marca, Benzema's compatriot stated that he would not look to replace the veteran goalscorer in the winter window.

Zidane said: "[Benzema] has been very good and I will not ask for a striker. Everyone can have their opinion, he had a good game.

"The team have created chances and I'm disappointed for him because the ball didn't want to go in. We have to think about our recovery. I'm happy with how everyone played."

Benzema has only notched five goals in 19 games for Real this season as he struggles under the weight of expectation to lead the club's attack.

Xabi Alonso: "Karim [Benzema] is half forward, half playmaker, and many criticize him for that, but I think it is his greatest virtue." pic.twitter.com/5vkCFaMcbU — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) December 13, 2017

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unhappy at Santiago Bernabeu and Gareth Bale's injury woes continuing throughout 2017/18, many had expected the 29-year-old to help bear the brunt of the goalscoring threat for the reigning La Liga champions.

Having failed to do so, however, Real have been linked with a number of talented front men ahead of the January transfer window.

Karim Benzema is the player who has been subbed off the most times in Real Madrid's history.



[@pedritonumeros] pic.twitter.com/HMC8fOEXYd — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) December 13, 2017

RB Leipzig hotshot Timo Werner, Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi and FC Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov have all been touted as Benzema replacement in recent weeks, but Zidane doesn't appear to be interested in ousting the ex-Lyon man from his starting lineup anytime soon.

Benzema himself has been linked with moving to Arsenal over the past couple of seasons despite the wealth of attacking talent on show at the Emirates on Arsene Wenger.

