Arsenal Face More Contract Rebel Upheaval as First-Team Duo Postpone New Deal Talks

Danny Welbeck and Aarom Ramsey have become the latest Arsenal stars to hold off talks on extending their contracts in north London.

The England and Wales internationals have shelved plans to discuss new deals until next summer, according to the Times, and will only have a year left on their contracts when they eventually sit down to negotiate fresh terms.

The news will be cause for concern for both Arsene Wenger and Arsenal fans, who have already seen the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexi Sanchez run their contracts down over the past year as they seemingly look to depart the Emirates.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Welbeck and Ramsey are believed to have held preliminary talks with Arsenal's hierarchy over putting pen-to-paper on new deals, but neither wants to commit their futures too early as they look to focus on their form for club and country.

Both players reportedly want to remain part of Wenger's plans with the Gunners but won't be pressured into signing contracts that they - or their agents - are not happy with.

The duo are joined by Theo Walcott, who is also set to enter the last 12 months of his deal with Arsenal next July.

Good news Ramsey is terrible and I did like Welbeck but this season he has been very poor — James (@cesc_james) December 15, 2017

The trio are also said to want assurances over the club's transfer policy next summer, as well as whether Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, before opting to sign any deal put in front of them.

Those factors will likely increase the pressure on Wenger to lead his team back into the Premier League's top four after they missed out last term - the Gunners finishing sixth in the 2016/17 league standings - and only qualifying for the Europa League.

Ozil, Sanchez and Jack Wilshere are all out of contract on 1st July 2018 and all three key players are able to discuss moves away from the club to a foreign country after the turn of the year.

