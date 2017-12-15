Catalan Gossip Claims Barcelona Have 'Good Feelings' About Coutinho Deal in January

Barcelona reportedly remain optimistic of sealing a deal for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window re-opens next month.

The Catalan giants tried to pull out all the stops to land Coutinho in August, only for Liverpool to refuse to do business - despite a transfer request from the player himself.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The speculation, almost exclusively led by the local Catalan press, has never ceased and the latest claim from Mundo Deportivo (MD) is that Barça have 'good feelings' about striking a January deal.

MD continue to claim that Liverpool and Coutinho have an agreement that offers in January will be heard after he committed to give his all for the Reds even after the club blocked his departure. The gossip is that Liverpool are upholding their side of that alleged bargain.

Therefore lines of communication between Camp Nou and Anfield are said to be open, with MD suggesting that €145m is the price given to Barça by the Merseysiders.

Apparently, Barça are keen to try and lower that figure if possible, as well as establish a 'comfortable' payment plan for handing over the money in instalments.

It is also said that Coutinho continues to make his position known and is still pushing for the sale from the inside. Previous rumours in summer suggested that personal terms between the player and Barça were already agreed in principle and is said to remain the case.

MD further highlights the pre-arranged summer arrival of Naby Keita at Anfield, as well as renewed interest from the Reds in Monaco star Thomas Lemar as additional factors that could assist Barça in landing Coutinho.