Dietmar Hamann Claims Nemanja Matic Would Have Been 'Perfect' for Liverpool

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Amidst Liverpool's mixed fortunes this season, many fans have been speculating as to which players could remedy the Reds' ailing midfield.

And according to former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, the perfect solution for the Reds midfield woes made a move to the club's bitterest of rivals in the summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Moving from Premier League champions Chelsea to Europa League winners Manchester United, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic would have been the ideal candidate to become Liverpool's midfield enforcer - according to Hamann, anyway.

Amid the German's commentary on Twitter on Liverpool needing a holding midfielder to come in along side Naby Keita to balance the side, he was asked by a fan if Matic would have been a 'good' signing for Liverpool - Hamann's response was definitive in nature.

"Not good, but perfect" was the simple response from the midfield man, making his thoughts on the 29-year-old Serbian and the current situation at Liverpool perfectly clear.

Of course, Liverpool are not short of in-house options to come in and reinforce the midfield, with Matic's compatriot Marko Grujic yet to be given his chance for the Reds. However, it is clear that fans and pundits alike believe Liverpool need a ready-made solution to their lack of stability in midfield.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

To Hamann, Matic perfectly represented the ideal signing for Liverpool's midfield, with the Serbia international being an ever-present force in Chelsea's title winning campaign last year. And since moving to Manchester United, Matic has played a major role in the Red Devils' defensively sound performances.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, many Liverpool fans will be eager to see some fresh faces coming in the door at Anfield and hoping Jurgen Klopp doesn't make the same mistake as last year and fail to enlist any new recruits throughout the month of January.

