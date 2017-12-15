Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Didi Hamann Blasts Current Reds Duo on Twitter

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has hit out at Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge, claiming the Reds should've sold the latter two years ago.

The pair have come under a lot of criticism of late, with others performing to a higher standard in their roles. Sturridge is back to full fitness but has failed to cement a place in the starting lineup with Jurgen Klopp's favouring Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as a front three.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson's position as captain has also been questioned, with many fans believing that he lacks to ability to lead the Reds to silverware.

Sturridge's inconsistent role at the club has caused Hamann to demand the club to sell the England international in January, claiming that £8m will be a good deal for the Reds.

I would have sold him a long time ago. Club is asking for too much money, a player who plays 20% of the games is worth 20% of his true value so I'd let him go for £8m probably. He's cost us more than that by not playing https://t.co/vH6qb3W7Wh — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) December 14, 2017

Hamann also voiced his opinion about two of Liverpool's midfielders. And when asked about Henderson's role as Liverpool's number six, Hamann gave this very straight forward response.

The German also commented on his Emre Can's contract situation, claiming that he is a good player but doesn't think the club should go all out to get him to sign a new deal.

He's ok but certainly not a player I'd beg to sign. Take it or leave it, see ya later https://t.co/pa5iKb3V1P — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) December 14, 2017

The Reds have slipped up of late, drawing to both Everton and West Brom in must win games for the club. However, with the club progressing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and in the race for the top four, Klopp will be happy with where his side are.