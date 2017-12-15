FanView: Ross Barkley Needs to Stay at Everton to Have Any Chance of Making the World Cup Squad

Having not kicked a football since May, Everton's Ross Barkley is nearing the end of his injury nightmare.

The midfielder recently shared an image of his hamstring scar following surgery on the muscle injury that has kept him out of Ronald Koeman and now Sam Allardyce's plans, showing the full extent of why he has been out for so long.

But as the England international reaches the end of his time on the sidelines, it's crucial he gets back to business with Everton rather than continue his dream of earning a move to a bigger club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The likes of Chelsea and Spurs have been strongly linked with the creative midfielder - a move that would suit him when he's at his best. However, coming back from injury, he needs players and staff around him that are familiar, which will aid the speed of his recovery.

Everton find themselves in a difficult situation, and although their form looks like it is taking a better turn under new boss Allardyce, they still have a lot of work to do to get to where they want to be. The £141m spent in the summer has left them in a position where underperforming will bring even more scrutiny, and Koeman's inability to bring in an adequate replacement for the seemingly irreplaceable Romelu Lukaku has left them stranded near the bottom, although the possibility of relegation seems to be shrinking by the game.

Big Sam Admits Everton Face 'Difficult' Decision Over Potential January Barkley Sale @thomp1987 https://t.co/lme0TVCrqQ — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) December 15, 2017

Everton's system is heavily reliant on their attacking midfielders to come up with the goals, as they lack a world class striker up front to bag the goals they need. The likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and Tom Davies are having to step up to take on more work, but with both Barkley and Yannick Bolasie on their way back, the attacking options are increasing. Bolasie will provide direct pace and tricker down the flanks, but it's Barkley who will have the job of getting into double figures in both goals and assists alongside Sigurdsson if Everton are to push into the European places.

The 24-year-old must focus on getting back to full fitness at Finch Farm and taking each game as it comes this season if he is to put himself in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup next year.

The midfielder was a key figure for the Three Lions in the Euros last year, and should he find a high level of form leading up to the competition, he could yet again be an important addition to the squad.