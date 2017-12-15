Jurgen Klopp Confirms Adam Lallana Is Back in Contention as the Reds Prepare to Face Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Adam Lallana is in contention to face former club Bournemouth this weekend.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries over the past year and after coming back into the squad a number of weeks ago, he has felt a reoccurrence of his previous injuries.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, in his press conference, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the England international is a possibility to start for his side as they visit the south coast.

"Adam is back in full and normal training. If nothing changed since yesterday, then he will be in the squad at leats," Klopp said.

Lallana was a key man for both club and country last season as he helped the Reds qualify for the Champions League and won England's player of the year award.

Liverpool fans will be happy to see the midfielder back for Klopp's men, as his direct nature and ability to create a chance out of nothing will take the pressure off of Philippe Coutinho.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The midfielder has only played one minute of Premier League football this year, but with pressure and frustration growing on the Red's midfield, his return will be a breathe of fresh air.

Liverpool find themselves just outside the top four, but having progressed to the next round of the Champions League and possessing the attacking trio they have will stand them in good stead to have a positive season.