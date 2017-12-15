Leicester City Enter Talks With PSG Forgotten Man Hatem Ben Arfa Over Summer Free Transfer

Leicester City have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa over a possible summer switch once the player's contract has expired in the French capital, according to Get French Football News.

The 30-year-old joined PSG in the summer of 2016 from Nice on a free transfer after the south coast club had snapped him up following his release from Newcastle United in January 2015.

On signing for the big-money men the attacker put pen to paper on a two-year deal, however has not featured for Les Parisiens since mid-March and looks unlikely to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.





With only six months remaining on his current deal he is able to enter negotiations with foreign clubs surrounding a potential free transfer come the end of this season, and according to the report, Leicester City have entered talks with the France international.





Foxes boss Claude Puel has worked with the dangerous midfielder in the past while at Nice, and is keen to rekindle that relationship once again at the King Power Stadium.

If the Midlands side were keen enough they would be able to land the Lyon academy graduate in January on a cut-price deal, however whether the benefit of possessing the playmaker for an extra six months would outweigh the appeal of a free transfer remains to be seen.





It is thought Ben Arfa's entourage are keen for the player to remain at PSG and see out his current deal in order to cash in on the final months of his current lucrative contract.

However, reports also suggest that West Ham United have shown interest in the Frenchman, meaning Leicester could face a two-way Premier League duel in order to coax the talent to join the Foxes this summer.