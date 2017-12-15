Leicester City Vie With Juventus for Hoffenheim Star as Puel Plots January Reinforcements

Hoffenheim's Czech right back Pavel Kaderabek could be set make a January switch to join Leicester City, according to reports in Italy.

Leicester, who are currently eighth in the Premier League table, are allegedly interested in recruiting the 25-year-old right back to serve as an alternative to current first choice right back Danny Simpson.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to reports from Tuttosport, the Foxes are looking to rival Juventus for Kaderabek's signature with the Serie A champions looking to 'restyle' their fullback positions for the coming calendar year.

Kaderabek has been a near ever-present force in Hoffenheim's defence so far this season, having made a total of 17 appearances across all competitions, helping Julian Nagelsmann's side to fifth place in the Bundesliga table.

The versatile defender, who can also be deployed as a right sided midfielder, recently signed a new deal, ostensibly tying him to the Rhein Neckar Arena until 202. However, the deal did include a €20m buyout clause that could see Kaderabek depart the German club in the upcoming transfer window.