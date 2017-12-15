Leicester City Vie With Juventus for Hoffenheim Star as Puel Plots January Reinforcements

Hoffenheim's Czech right back Pavel Kaderabek could be set make a January switch to join Leicester City, according to reports in Italy.
Leicester, who are currently eighth in the Premier League table, are allegedly interested in recruiting the 25-year-old right back to serve as an alternative to current first choice right back Danny Simpson.
According to reports from Tuttosport, the Foxes are looking to rival Juventus for Kaderabek's signature with the Serie A champions looking to 'restyle' their fullback positions for the coming calendar year.
Kaderabek has been a near ever-present force in Hoffenheim's defence so far this season, having made a total of 17 appearances across all competitions, helping Julian Nagelsmann's side to fifth place in the Bundesliga table.
The versatile defender, who can also be deployed as a right sided midfielder, recently signed a new deal, ostensibly tying him to the Rhein Neckar Arena until 202. However, the deal did include a €20m buyout clause that could see Kaderabek depart the German club in the upcoming transfer window.