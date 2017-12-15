Real Madrid Join Barcelona & Chelsea in Hunt for Rising Gremio Midfielder Star Arthur

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest European giant to show interest in 21-year-old Gremio talent Arthur, joining La Liga rivals Barcelona and reigning Premier League champions Chelsea in the hunt for his much coveted signature.

Arthur, who helped Gremio to Copa Libertadores glory in November, was photographed wearing a Barcelona shirt earlier this month. That image is said to have greatly angered Gremio officials, so much so that Barça's chances of completing a deal could lie in tatters.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

According to the latest from Marca, Gremio have actually now started speaking to Real, with the midfielder said to have seriously impressed scouts from Madrid.

They will get an even closer look at him this weekend when European champions Real go head to head with Gremio in the final of the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Real have already secured the signing of one hot prospect from Brazil in the shape of 17-year-old Flamengo star Vinicius Junior - he will make the move to Spain when he turns 18 in July - and could soon end up with another, as Marca notes that Gremio's choice to sell may be dictated by the club's allegedly 'delicate' finances.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

The Porto Alegre-based club are believed to be asking for €50m, potentially the size of a buyout clause, but there are suggestions that figure could be negotiated down.

In a further boost for Real, Marca also claims that Arthur has no form of agreement with Barça, despite wearing the shirt, and is even said to want nothing more to do with the Catalans.