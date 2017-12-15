Report in Spain Claims Gareth Bale Has Agreed Pre-Contract Terms With Manchester United

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has settled on a pre-agreement which could see him join Manchester United in the summer, according to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol.

The claim comes in the midst of Los Blancos reportedly running out of patience with the Wales international following a continuous spell of injuries, which has seen him sidelined on 14 separate occasions during his four-year spell with the club.

With six of those coming in this calendar year, amassing to a total of 37 games absent, the

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium chiefs are said to now be willing to cut their losses with the 28-year-old and the player is expected to move on from the Spanish champions this summer.

Manchester United have long been linked with a swoop for Bale, and now, according to reports in Spain, the Premier League giants have come to an agreement with the attacker for a switch at the end of this season.





The agreement, of which the details are not listed, now hangs on the promise than a fee can be agreed between the Red Devils and Real - which is where things become tricky.

The report suggests that Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to lower his asking price of €90m (£78.9m) for the Welshman, whereas Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford hierarchy see a sum of around €60m (£52.6m) a much more realistic figure.





But despite the rather eye-watering €30m (£26.3m) gap in both parties' valuations of Bale, the English club will be confident in landing their man by already holding an agreement in place with the player.





However, Real may still be able to drive up the price of their prized asset with the interest of Tottenham Hotspur also still rife.