Report in Spain Claims Gareth Bale Has Agreed Pre-Contract Terms With Manchester United

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has settled on a pre-agreement which could see him join Manchester United in the summer, according to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol

The claim comes in the midst of Los Blancos reportedly running out of patience with the Wales international following a continuous spell of injuries, which has seen him sidelined on 14 separate occasions during his four-year spell with the club. 

With six of those coming in this calendar year, amassing to a total of 37 games absent, the 

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium chiefs are said to now be willing to cut their losses with the 28-year-old and the player is expected to move on from the Spanish champions this summer. 

Manchester United have long been linked with a swoop for Bale, and now, according to reports in Spain, the Premier League giants have come to an agreement with the attacker for a switch at the end of this season. 


The agreement, of which the details are not listed, now hangs on the promise than a fee can be agreed between the Red Devils and Real - which is where things become tricky.

The report suggests that Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to lower his asking price of €90m (£78.9m) for the Welshman, whereas Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford hierarchy see a sum of around €60m (£52.6m) a much more realistic figure. 


But despite the rather eye-watering €30m (£26.3m) gap in both parties' valuations of Bale, the English club will be confident in landing their man by already holding an agreement in place with the player. 


However, Real may still be able to drive up the price of their prized asset with the interest of Tottenham Hotspur also still rife. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters