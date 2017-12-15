Resurgent Marseille Star Florian Thauvin Linked With Atletico Madrid & Bayern Munich

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Former Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin has spectacularly resurrected his career since returning to Marseille to the point where European giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly now showing an interest in him.

Thauvin struggled to adapt to English football following a 2015 move from Marseille worth close to €20m and found himself back in the south of France on loan just six months later.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The winger then enjoyed a very strong second loan with his former club for the duration of 2016/17, before an €11m deal to secure his permanent return was arranged for July.

Thauvin scored 15 goals for Marseille in Ligue 1 last season and has already bagged eight goals and eight assists in only 16 league games so far in 2017/18.

According to L'Equipe, that level of form hasn't gone unnoticed, catching the attention Atletico Madrid as they make preparations for life after Antoine Griezmann - the forward will potentially be joining Manchester United or Barcelona in summer.

Bayern Munich are also linked with a possible move for Thauvin.

Despite securing a new contract worth just over €100,000-per-week on his permanent return to Marseille, the 24-year-old is said to be generally dissatisfied with his salary at Stade Velodrome.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters