Resurgent Marseille Star Florian Thauvin Linked With Atletico Madrid & Bayern Munich

Former Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin has spectacularly resurrected his career since returning to Marseille to the point where European giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly now showing an interest in him.

Thauvin struggled to adapt to English football following a 2015 move from Marseille worth close to €20m and found himself back in the south of France on loan just six months later.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The winger then enjoyed a very strong second loan with his former club for the duration of 2016/17, before an €11m deal to secure his permanent return was arranged for July.

Thauvin scored 15 goals for Marseille in Ligue 1 last season and has already bagged eight goals and eight assists in only 16 league games so far in 2017/18.

According to L'Equipe, that level of form hasn't gone unnoticed, catching the attention Atletico Madrid as they make preparations for life after Antoine Griezmann - the forward will potentially be joining Manchester United or Barcelona in summer.

Bayern Munich are also linked with a possible move for Thauvin.

Despite securing a new contract worth just over €100,000-per-week on his permanent return to Marseille, the 24-year-old is said to be generally dissatisfied with his salary at Stade Velodrome.