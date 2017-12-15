Roy Hodgson Warns Misfiring Benteke Could Lose Starting Berth Over 'Concerning' Form

Roy Hodgson has admitted that he is "concerned" about Christian Benteke's failure to find his best form in a Crystal Palace shirt.

The Eagles striker came in for fierce criticism from the club's fanbase for going against Hodgson and his staff in taking - and missing - a crucial penalty at the death of last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth that would have handed them a massive victory in their battle against the drop.

Benteke has not scored in 12 appearances so far this term and looks a shadow of the player who stormed the Premier League for Aston Villa, and Hodgson told the press that the Belgian's current displays were alarming for everyone at the club.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He lamented, as quote by Sky Sports: "Of course when your front player - the man who is a pivotal focal point in your attack - is not scoring, it's a concern.

"It's a concern to him, it's a concern to us and it's a concern to fans. He can do nothing more than keep working at it, keep working very, very hard."

Benteke is the only fit senior striker that Hodgson has in the capital, and his season has been marred by a knee injury that he sustained in the 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City back in September.

12 games

942 minutes

24 shots

0 goals



What's gone wrong for Christian Benteke? #CPFC pic.twitter.com/guP0PcMgq9 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) December 14, 2017

The 27-year-old has looked short of confidence all season long and hasn't helped the club turn their fortunes around - Palace only netting 12 goals so far during the 2017/18 campaign.

Hodgson stated that any further failures on Benteke's part not to start finding the back of the net would require a huge rethink over who to play up top as he admitted the relegation battlers couldn't afford to carry him if the ex-Liverpool man didn't offer anything to the team.

Hodgson added: "If the goals aren't coming he needs to be making certain he's making a good contribution to the team's play, both in terms of our attacking and our defensive play.

"We certainly can't afford to carry anybody, let alone carry a goalscorer that isn't scoring goals."