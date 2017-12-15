Spain Threatened With World Cup Expulsion Over Warning Against Government Interference

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have been threatened with the suspension of their FIFA membership as a result of potential government interference. It would lead to the country being kicked out of the 2018 World Cup should they not heed FIFA's severe warnings.


Government interference in national federations is outlawed by FIFA and is taken very seriously - as evidenced by the expulsion of Mali earlier this year after the west African country's sports minister chose to dissolve the executive committee of national football federation.

MICHAEL BUHOLZER/GettyImages

Peru were threatened with similar only recently when a member of the country's congress proposed that the national football federation be taken under the control of a government department.

El Pais explains that FIFA's issue with Spain lies with potential or expected interference from a government body in the holding of an RFEF presidential election.

It seems that the government believes an election necessary following the July suspension of incumbent president Angel Maria Villar after his arrest on corruption charges. Juan Luis Larrea took over as an interim but is apparently keen to see the term through to completion in 2020.

EL Pais notes that the government wants a new election so as to formally bring an end to Villar's rule and make a clean break from what is subsequently described as a 'questionable' regime.

It is, however, not their place to call or force an election and FIFA will be keeping a watchful eye.

Were Spain to have their FIFA membership suspended as a result of this, the national team could take no part in any officially recognised international matches, friendly or competitive. That means their place at the 2018 World Cup would be revoked if the issue isn't resolved.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Although the chance of it happening are only small, Italy will surely be praying for FIFA to take action. It was ambitiously suggested that the Italians, who failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year, would get a reprieve if Peru got kicked out.

That was never likely to happen as Italy had no real claim. But should Spain fall, Italy would have a very strong case to take the empty spot as group runners-up to the Spanish in qualifying.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters