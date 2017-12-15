Stoke City vs West Ham: Preview, Classic Encounter, Team News, Recent Form & More

Stoke City welcome West Ham to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday with manager Mark Hughes under pressure from the Potters' faithful after seeing his side lose four of their last five games.

David Moyes picked up his first win as West Ham manager against Chelsea on Saturday with the Hammers backing that performance up with a 0-0 draw against Arsenal in midweek.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

Classic Encounter

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In the 2010-11 season, Stoke and West Ham faced each other four times. As well as the two league meetings, the sides were drawn together in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

The meeting in the FA Cup came in the quarter finals with Stoke at home. Robert Huth put Stoke ahead before West Ham levelled through Frederic Piquionne. A stunning free-kick from Danny Higginbotham would eventually see Stoke through to the semi-finals.

The Potters would thrash Bolton 5-0 at Wembley before returning to the national stadium to lose 1-0 to Manchester City in the final.

Recent Form

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Stoke have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 36 goals in 17 games.





It's been a poor week for the Potters, getting hammered 5-1 by Tottenham before a midweek loss at Burnley. Stoke did, however, win their last home game, defeating Swansea 2-1.





West Ham are yet to win away from home this season and have lost all three matches on the road since David Moyes took over from Slaven Bilić.





Moyes picked up his first win as West Ham manager against Chelsea on Saturday with a fine 1-0 victory. They backed it up with a committed defensive effort against Arsenal on Wednesday in a game that ended 0-0.

Key Battle





Ryan Shawcross v Marko Arnautović

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 28-year old Austrian returns to his former club where he left under a cloud in the summer. Arnautovic made 145 appearances for Stoke in all competitions, scoring 26 goals in four seasons.





It has not been an easy start for Arnautovic at West Ham but he scored his first goal against Chelsea and performed well. Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross will be up for this match and will be looking to stop his former team mate.

Prediction

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With these two teams having the worst defensive records in the Premier League, goals should be on the cards at the bet365 Stadium.





This is a key game for Stoke's manager as another defeat, especially to a relegation rival, could spell the end for Mark Hughes.





West Ham will travel with confidence but Stoke is never an easy away game so a draw could be the favourite here.





Prediction: Stoke 2-2 West Ham