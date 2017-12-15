Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich travel west on Saturday to face newly promoted VfB Stuttgart on the final day on the Bundesliga season before the winter break.
The Bavarians have been revitalised since Jupp Heynckes succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the club, with Bayern set to head into the quiet Christmas period at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Here's everything you need to know about the game at the Mercedes-Benz Arena:
Classic Encounter
There is no team in Germany that has conceded defeat against Bayern more times than Saturday's hosts. In 114 games, Bayern have an outstanding 64.9% win ration against Stuttgart.
Back in 2013, these two sides met in the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with Bayern surviving a late revival from the Swabians to lift the silverware and complete their outstanding treble.
Not long after Serdar Tasci survived a penalty scare, Guinean winger Ibrahima Traoré brought down Philipp Lahm in the box and allowed Thomas Müller to score from 12 yards out.
Mario Gómez then notched himself a brace early in the second-half, seemingly putting the game to bed against his former side.
However, Austrian winger Martin Harnik managed to score two goals for Stuttgart and left Bayern fans biting their nails for the final 10 minutes of the game. Stuttgart were unable to find a third and Bayern rounded off their season with a third trophy, cementing Jupp Heynckes' side in the history books of European football.
Key Battle
Santiago Ascacibar vs Arturo Vidal
Two South American midfielders could be vital for their respective sides at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. For Stuttgart, the arrival of Santiago Ascacibar, who completed a €6m move from hometime side Estudiantes in the summer, has given them some much-needed aggression in the midfield.
The 20-year-old has shown incredible promise since arriving in Baden-Württemberg and looks set to join the Argentine national team setup sooner rather than later.
For Bayern, their trusted midfield general Arturo Vidal will be tasked with roughing up Stuttgart's dangerous attacking players and disrupting their possession. Having seen Borussia Dortmund travel to the Mercedes-Benz Arena this season and lose, Stuttgart's attacking threat can't be overlooked by the visitors.
Team News
Prediction