VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann Shows Off New France-Inspired Chrome 'GriziBoots'

Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann does not struggle to catch the eye on the pitch with his unrivalled skill and innate finishing ability, however he may now do so even less while sporting his new chrome 'GriziBoots'.

The 26-year-old may not have hit the heights of seasons gone by so far this term, but he will be hoping he can be inspired by his all-new striking Puma footwear.

The France international played a significant role in designing the GRIZI FUTURE 18.1 special and limited edition boot, and will don them for the first time on the pitch when his side take on Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

The first aspect which can be witnessed in the design is the custom camouflage that appears on the upper and outsole of the boot.

The camouflage was created from the silhouettes of Griezmann's home, the city of Màcon, the department of Saône-et-Loire, the region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, and, of course, France.

Secondly, featuring across the heel area are the nicknames the Atleti star has garnered during his career, Grizou, Tonie, Toinou, Le Petit Diable, El Pricipito, and undoubtably the most famous, Grizi.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Finally, the new boot also sports the Frenchman's new logo, fierce and aggressive in its design, and an attempt to revert back to the player's hunter nature on the pitch. The new mark also possesses the number seven hidden within, representing the player's squad number for the La Liga giants.

Griezmann has worn a similar design in the past, when representing his nation as they took on the Netherlands in September.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, he may be donning the boot outside of Madrid once again in the near future with boss Diego Simeone revealing he will allow the Frenchman to leave the club after blocking his exit earlier this year.





Both Barcelona and Manchester United are believed to be interested in taking the attacker either in January or the upcoming summer, but it is believed the talisman's preferred destination is the Camp Nou.

The FUTURE is Antoine Griezmann, the FUTURE is PUMA. ‘Grizi’ has launched his bespoke PUMA FUTURE boot today! Get yours NOW at prodirectsoccer.com #NewLevels #PUMAFuture