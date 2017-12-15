Watford vs Huddersfield Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Watford host Huddersfield Town on Saturday in their next Premier League clash. Both sides are in a rough patch of form and will be hoping to turn results around on Saturday.

Watford will want to make up for conceding two goals and losing three points in the dying minutes against Crystal Palace in their last game. The Hornets are now without a win in their last four league matches.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will feel they are doing well in their first season in the Premier League. But they will need to pick up some more wins to ensure they maintain their gap from the relegation zone.

Here are how both teams are shaping up heading into Saturday's match.

Classic Encounter

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This is be the first meeting between Huddersfield and Watford in the English top flight. But these sides have put on some memorable matches in the lower divisions. One memorable night for Watford fans came when their team beat Huddersfield 4-2 in the Championship in August 2014.

Huddersfield came from behind twice with goals from Harry Bunn and Murray Wallace to cancel out Watford's earlier efforts from Troy Deeney and Almen Abdi. The Terries looked like they might snatch the win after Gabriel Tamas was sent off for Watford for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

But even after being reduced to 10 men, Watford managed to find another goal from Keith Andrews to restore their lead. Almen Abdi then doubled his tally for the night with a late goal to make it 4-2 to Watford.

Key Battle





Abdoulaye Doucouré vs Aaron Mooy

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With Watford's midfield weakened by the absence of Tom Cleverley, the Hornets will look to Abdoulaye Doucoure to control the middle of the park on Saturday.

Doucoure has five league goals for Watford this season, making him joint top scorer for the Hornets. A clear goal threat for Watford, Doucoure may have to step up on Saturday if key man Richarlison is unable to play.

In Doucoure's way will be Huddersfield's midfield talisman Aaron Mooy. Also capable of scoring goals from midfield, Mooy has two in his maiden Premier League season so far.

Both Mooy and Doucoure will look to dominate midfield on Saturday. With both teams lacking firepower up front in recent weeks, this is a game which could certainly be won in midfield.

Team News

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Injuries have hit Watford's squad hard in recent weeks and could be without some key players for Saturday's fixture. Richarlison picked up a groin problem against Crystal Palace and is a doubt for the weekend. Will Hughes also remains sidelined with a thigh injury that could keep him out until the New Year.

Tom Cleverley and Marvin Zeegelaar will also be unavailable on Saturday due to suspension, but Kiko Femenia could be fit to start again after recovering from a muscle problem.

No fresh injury concerns face Huddersfield. Philip Billing remains unavailable for selection after having surgery on his ankle in October. Michael Hefele looks close to a return an Achilles injury but has not yet been deemed match fit.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele; Femenia, Capoue, Doucoure, Holebas; Carrillo, Deeney, Pereyra.





Potential Huddersfield Starting Lineup; Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg, Kachunga, Williams, Ince; Mounie.

Prediction

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Watford in a bad run of form, the Hornets may struggle against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Huddersfield have struggled away from home this season. The Terriers have failed to score in their last seven away matches, and have not won in their last five matches away from home.

In recent years this has been a fixture which has seen a lot of goals. In desperate need of a win, Watford may just scrape the result on Saturday.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Huddersfield Town