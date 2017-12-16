Antonio Conte Calls on Doctor to Rubbish Transfer Rumours Amidst Reports of Wantaway Defender

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that will have to organise a press conference with a doctor just to prevent any more reports about wantaway players in his ranks.

The Italian has become irked about transfer talk involving his squad, with recent speculation suggesting that Brazilian defender David Luiz was being left out of the team after falling out with Conte.

Conte reports David Luiz has a big inflammation in his knee and he doesn't know when the Brazilian will be back. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 15, 2017

However, the former Juventus boss wants to halt any more transfer talk and could even call a doctor into his next press conference to do so.

"To stop this, I think it's right to call the doctor and to have a conference with the doctor," Conte said, as reported by Goal. "I think this is a good idea. I understand that someone is thinking that I'm not telling the truth.

"I'm disappointed about this, but I can understand it. I'm disappointed because I like to tell you the truth at every moment. I'd like to tell you a bad truth rather than a good lie.

"I think we can call the doctor and organise a conference with the doctor for him to explain the medical situation of all my players and, in this way, I can avoid having to answer this question.

"Avoid the creation of this atmosphere of 'it's not true what he's telling us'. I am disappointed about this, but I will try to solve the situation."