Atletico President Hits Out at Sergio Aguero's Behaviour During Exit From La Liga Club

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted that he can understand why Sergio Aguero receives a poor reception from the club's supporters as he failed to say a proper farewell to the club, unlike Radamel Falcao and Diego Forlán.

Aguero left Atletico Madrid in 2011 after attempting to force his way out of the club and join arch rivals Real Madrid, the striker ultimately made the move to Manchester City but his behaviour within that period has remained a contentious issue at the club Aguero spent five-years with.

Cerezo spoke of his distaste over Aguero's failure to say farewell to the club after discussing the possible exit of long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, whom he admits he would not stand in the way off should the Frenchman seek a move a move away from the club, as long as he learns from Aguero's failings.

In an interview with Panenka, via AS, he said: "Everyone that has left Atlético has done it well, everyone except Kun [Aguero].





"Aguero did not bid farewell. If you go like Falcao and Forlán, they will receive you back here well, but for this [not saying goodbye] I see the logic in whistling him.

"If a player asks for a change, it is because they have the chance at economic improvement at another club, and if you can not pay him, it's normal that he looks out for himself. I don't know anyone that would stay at a company when another one comes and offers him double."

Atletico's president's black and white view on the ever changing structure of football offers an understanding of why he is not one to force a player to stay where they no longer want to be, as long as they are respectful in the process.

He added: "The fans get carried away with this imaginary sentiment. They are not here to kiss the badge but to score goals and play well.

"The romanticism in football, that the people speak about, is just casual. Football is not romantic. It is a social reality that 11 players take on 11 players and someone directs it. Just like life itself.

His line of thinking extends into whether Simeone would still be considered a hero amongst fans at the club if he were to leave the club immediately, on the subject Cerezo added: "You have to lose the feeling. Sentiment and fidelity are fine and well but this is business.

"I am a realist. What's the point in falling in love with a player if an offer comes in tomorrow that everyone gains from?"