Bournemouth Striker Is Rumoured to Be Available for £15m With West Brom Interested

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Bournemouth striker Benick Afobe is reportedly available for the price of £15m, after only scoring one goal this season.

Afobe has struggled to break into the first team with Eddie Howe opting for Callum Wilson, Josh King and Jermain Defoe instead. The Sun are now claiming that the out of favour striker may be sold for £5m more than the Cherries initially paid.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Afobe started well for Bournemouth scoring three goals in his first five matches. However, the former England U21 forward has only scored six goals in total for the south coast side in 33 appearances.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Wolves are now rumoured to be interested in signing the Arsenal youth product, despite his lack of game time in recent seasons.

Afobe may still be given a chance to impress in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, when Bournemouth play Chelsea. Howe suggested in his press conference that he may use the cup as an opportunity to rotate players over a busy festive period.

"We have a tough run of fixtures and we're still in the Carabao Cup, so the key is we have to make sure everyone can play at their best levels," he said.

"We're pretty much as we were, we have no fresh concerns but on Wednesday we had a late return after a string of tough away games.

"So I want the players to be fresh enough to perform, I will speak to the players concerned and see how they feel."

