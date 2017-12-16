Bournemouth vs Liverpool Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News and More

Bournemouth take on Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides particularly eager to secure a victory.

Bournemouth are without a win in their last five games, drawing three and losing two. This poor form has seen them drop to 14th in the table and Eddie Howe's team now sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool have also faltered after drawing to West Bromwich Albion and Merseyside rivals Everton. Jurgen Klopp's men have now dropped out of the Champions League places to fifth on goal difference and are level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and surprise package Burnley.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash on the south coast:

Classic Encounter

The most memorable fixture between these two sides came in December 2016, when Bournemouth defeated Liverpool for the first time in the Premier League. The sensational game was widely considered to be one of the comebacks of the season.

Liverpool had been in control of the game, leading by two goals, thanks to Sadio Mane and Divock Origi. However, Ryan Fraser's introduction proved to be a pivotal moment as the Scot won a penalty, which Callum Wilson converted to halve the deficit.

Emre Can then restored Liverpool's two goal cushion with a 20-yard strike, only for it to be cancelled out by Fraser's first goal in the Premier League. The Cherries then scored again, two minutes later, through Steve Cook which levelled the game at 3-3.

The final goal of a thrilling contest was scored in the third minute of added time when Loris Karius spilled Cook's shot which Nathan Ake tapped in to win the game.

Key Battle





Mohamed Salah vs Asmir Begovic

Mohamed Salah has been in exceptional form for Liverpool this season, scoring 19 goals in all competitions. The Egyptian has been prolific in his return to the Premier League and is currently the league's top goalscorer with 13 goals in just 17 appearances.

Although the former Chelsea player has been in fine individual form, his ability to work with his teammates has also grabbed the headlines. The nicknamed 'fab four' of Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mane have all contributed to the success of the Merseyside club. Their relationship on the pitch has resulted in free flowing, attacking football; culminating in Liverpool scoring an impressive 16 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

The Cherries, however, have been better at the back than their league position would suggest. Despite being only two points above the relegation zone Bournemouth have only conceded 20 goals this season, the same number as seventh placed Arsenal.

If the South coast side are to stop Klopp's team they will need a good performance from their goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic. The Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper joined Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £10mil and has kept four clean sheets in the league so far this season.

If Begovic is able to play to the standard that he did at Stoke, Bournemouth may be able to keep Liverpool's fearsome attack at bay.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by Adam Lallana's return to full training, with the England midfielder in contention to feature in the match day squad.

However, Klopp will be without Alberto Moreno, whose ankle injury is likely to keep him out of action until the new year. Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Marko Grujic are also still unavailable due to long term injuries.

Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns, but Tyrone Mings has suffered a set back in his recovery from a back injury.

Potential Bournemouth starting lineup: Asmir Begovic; Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Charlie Daniels; Junior Stanislas, Lewis Cook, Andrew Surman, Ryan Fraser; Joshua King, Jermaine Defoe.





Potential Liverpool starting lineup: Loris Karius; Joe Gomes, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Andrew Roberson; Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Prediction

Liverpool had been in tremendous form recently but draws against Everton and West Bromwich Albion may have ended their momentum. This game is a big test of Liverpool's character and gives them a good opportunity to return to winning ways.

Bournemouth have been struggling of late as well and it seems unlikely that they will rediscover their form against a team which is challenging for the top four. The Cherries are capable of scoring themselves, and with Liverpool's poor defence there is every chance that they will score.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

