Crystal Palace Fans Rave Over 'Brilliant' Roy Hodgson Following Leicester Win

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is changing minds all over, having overseen a seven-game unbeaten run since taking over in September.

The new Eagles gaffer came under fire from supporters when he was hired, following Frank de Boer's dismissal. However, after watching him pull them out of the relegation zone and lead them to 14th place on the table, they're all singing his praises.

Palace pulled off a shocking 3-0 victory against a strong Leicester side on Saturday, with Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako all getting on the score-sheet.

Here are some of the Twitter reaction that followed: