Crystal Palace Given Hope in Race for Cenk Tosun as Besiktas Eye Swap Deal

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Besiktas are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace's out-of-form striker Christian Benteke, as the Turkish club look for alternatives to Cenk Tosun. 

Despite scoring against Leicester in Satruday's 0-3 victory, Benteke has found himself in a bit of turmoil at the Eagles with manager Roy Hodgson admitting his 'concern' at the striker's form this season. 


The 27-year-old, who arrived from Liverpool, has appeared 12 times in the Premier League and has scored just once. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, according to Sabah (via Sport Witness), Besiktas may be willing to give Benteke a way out of the Eagles, with the club's transfer committee considering the Belgium striker as an alternative to star front man Cenk Tosun. The Turkish side see Benteke's availability to play in the Champions League as a particular benefit. 

While there are fears that Crystal Palace's valuation of the striker may prove to be a difficult factor to get past, there are suggestions that a trade scenario between Benteke and Tosun could be on the cards - with Palace having shown previous interest.

Tosun had been linked with Crystal Palace since the summer, but the Premier League side failed to finalise a move for the forward. Speculation, however, has suggested that the club are planning to go back in for him during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been in great form for Besiktas this season, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances for the club and is reportedly wanted by a host of Premier League clubs.

