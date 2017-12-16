Ex-Footballer Backs Sean Dyche to Replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's Next Manager

Ady Williams believes that Sean Dyche would be the ideal substitute of Jurgen Klopp at the lead of Liverpool should the German part ways with the Reds.

Throughout his career, Williams made over 400 appearances in the Football League and has played for Reading, Wolves and Coventry as well as the Welsh national team for 11 years.

Being a good friend of ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rogers, who Klopp succeeded at the Merseyside team, Williams claimed to know what kind of coach should lead such a team and has identified Dyche has what it takes.

Imagine if Sean Dyche took over the Brexit negotiations, the EU would probably be applying to join the UK by the end of the season — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) December 13, 2017

At his fifth year at the lead of Burnley, Dyche is enjoying a particularly positive moment as his men stand sixth in the Premier League - sharing the same points as Tottenham and Liverpool - and have played some very enjoyable football so far.

Throughout the past five seasons, the Englishman has been hailed for revolutionising the Clarets and taking them from the Championship to the Premier League.

Williams believes that he has similar qualities to Rogers and would be an ideal replacement to Klopp once he will leave Reds.

Brighton vs Burnley



Since the start of the 2016/17 season, no British manager has won more points than Sean Dyche (71).



Can Burnley edge another win here today? pic.twitter.com/LnN5KTHwck — Betfair (@Betfair) December 16, 2017

He told bwin: “I think Jurgen Klopp is great for the Premier League, so I don’t think they need to change manager.

“However, to be Liverpool manager, you’ve got to have something about you and Sean has that, Brendan Rodgers had something about him too.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“The great thing about Sean is his ability to forget all the talk around him and keep on doing his job. The reason he’s not being considered for bigger jobs at the moment is because he’s currently in one.

“[Sam] Allardyce, [Alan] Pardew and [Roy] Hodgson were all out of a job, so it’s an easier conversation to have.

“The time will come and anyone who knows anything about football will know that Sean will get a lot of interest from top clubs, he won’t be overlooked much longer. He’s doing a brilliant job at Turf Moor, he wants to continue his work there.”