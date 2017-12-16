Ex-Footballer Backs Sean Dyche to Replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's Next Manager

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Ady Williams believes that Sean Dyche would be the ideal substitute of Jurgen Klopp at the lead of Liverpool should the German part ways with the Reds. 

Throughout his career, Williams made over 400 appearances in the Football League and has played for Reading, Wolves and Coventry as well as the Welsh national team for 11 years. 

Being a good friend of ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rogers, who Klopp succeeded at the Merseyside team, Williams claimed to know what kind of coach should lead such a team and has identified Dyche has what it takes. 

At his fifth year at the lead of Burnley, Dyche is enjoying a particularly positive moment as his men stand sixth in the Premier League - sharing the same points as Tottenham and Liverpool - and have played some very enjoyable football so far. 

Throughout the past five seasons, the Englishman has been hailed for revolutionising the Clarets and taking them from the Championship to the Premier League. 

Williams believes that he has similar qualities to Rogers and would be an ideal replacement to Klopp once he will leave Reds. 

He told bwin: “I think Jurgen Klopp is great for the Premier League, so I don’t think they need to change manager.

“However, to be Liverpool manager, you’ve got to have something about you and Sean has that, Brendan Rodgers had something about him too.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“The great thing about Sean is his ability to forget all the talk around him and keep on doing his job. The reason he’s not being considered for bigger jobs at the moment is because he’s currently in one.

“[Sam] Allardyce, [Alan] Pardew and [Roy] Hodgson were all out of a job, so it’s an easier conversation to have.

“The time will come and anyone who knows anything about football will know that Sean will get a lot of interest from top clubs, he won’t be overlooked much longer. He’s doing a brilliant job at Turf Moor, he wants to continue his work there.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters