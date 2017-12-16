Five-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Most Treasured Piece of Silverware

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that winning Euro 2016 with Portugal ranks as his most special achievement.

The forward has had a glittering career up to this point, both on a personal and club level, recently capturing his fifth Ballon d'Or Award. He was also given FIFA's top award prior to that, getting named the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2017 earlier this year.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Ronaldo has won three Premier League titles with Manchester United, also winning La Liga on two occasions since moving to Spain. The Portuguese ace can boast winning the Champions League four times, once with United and thrice with Real.

As decorated as he is, Ronaldo considers last year's Euro 16 victory with his country the grandest moment of his career.

"It's something we wanted for years, the first title of the Portuguese national team, and that's why it was incredible," he told FIFA.

Ronaldo also admitted that his rivalry with Lionel Messi is a huge motivating factor behind his success, but the biggest thing for him is giving teammates and fans something to enjoy.

"I've always wanted to make my mark in the world of football, and I've done it," he added. "I've written a chapter in the history of football [by] winning so many titles, being a player, like Messi, a candidate to win individual prizes.

"I stay motivated because I like what I do, I love playing football and I try to enjoy it, but what I try the most is to make people and my team mates enjoy it."

