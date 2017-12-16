Former Argentine International Midfielder Accused of Attempting to Kill His Wife in Brazil

Free agent Luis 'Lucho' González has been accused of attempting to kill his wife, Andreia Marques, at their home in Curitiba, Brazil.





The 36-year-old, who is well known for his outstanding spells with FC Porto and Olympique Marseille, recently came out of a two-year stint with Brazilian side Atlético Paranaense.

Former Argentina & River midfielder Lucho González has been accused of attempted murder by his wife - "He tried to suffocate me, cut my wrists and throw me from the balcony." pic.twitter.com/UbyxiYY5rC — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) December 15, 2017

"We talked and he shoved me several times, then threw me on the bed," Marques told reporters, as quoted by the Sun. "He grabbed my neck with both hands and shouted: 'I'm going to kill you!'





"He called our two young children into the bedroom and told them: 'Come and watch your crazy mum die.'

"He then cleared the house of all our jewellery and valuables, took all the money out of our bank accounts and blocked all my credit cards."

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

A police spokesman also confirmed that an investigation has been opened, while a court order has been issued that prevents González from seeing his children for three months.





"The victim and witnesses were interviewed by female officers," the spokesman said. "The wife had a physical check-up at the station, and we have already been in contact with the player's agents."