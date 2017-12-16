Hammers Flop Sofiane Feghouli Explains Why He Regrets Joining West Ham

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Algerian international Sofiane Feghouli joined the Hammers ahead of the 2016/17 season from Valencia with much expectation, but the move didn't turn out as anticipated.


The forward, who never managed to settle at West Ham and found himself in and out of the team, he has now revealed how he regrets making the move to London altogether.

All in all, he went on to make 27 appearances for West Ham last season in all competition and scoring four goals along the way. After an underwhelming campaign, he made the switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray ahead of this 2017/18 season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He told FootMercato: “I arrived at a club where I was not really given a chance. I was injured before the first day and I was away for a month and a half. When I returned, I did not play until the winter transfer window. 

"I was not given a chance, despite my return and the fact that I made a few goals. It did not go well. I almost left the club in the winter transfer window.”

“So it’s a bit of mixed feelings because in my statistics, it was not too bad for the little I played. But in terms of playing time, it was not at all what I expected especially in terms of the games played and the chances that was given to me by the coach. It’s like I’m expecting something super good by joining the Premier League, West Ham, their new stadium, etc. But in the end, it’s not been an adventure at all.”

