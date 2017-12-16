Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Manchester United career is under threat after a huge row with Jose Mourinho during a video analysis session.

Sources close to the club have told ESPN that the playmaker's disappearing act in the past few weeks is down to a massive falling out with Mourinho after the pair exchanged verbal blows at United's Carrington training complex.

Mkhitaryan has not been selected to feature in seven of the Red Devils' last eight matches, and he is now fighting to save his 18-month spell in Manchester as a result.

Mourinho also admitted to Sky Sports that he could be pressed into some transfer business during the winter window - a surefire sign that he may be considering selling the forward.

He said: "For the right price, that is my approach as a manager in case the club advise. Every player has a price."

Mkhitaryan was left angered by Mourinho lambasting his contribution after the clash with Brighton on 25th November as the Portuguese boss singled him out during the post-match analysis video team meeting.

Mourinho accused the former Borussia Dortmund star of not putting a shift in against the Seagulls and for making a mistake that could have led to a goal.

The Armenia international is then believed to have spoken back to the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss - a back and forth escalated into a heated argument that spilled out of the room and into the corridors of Carrington.

Mkhitaryan has since been dropped by Mourinho for his ill-discipline and question marks remain as to whether he will force his way back into the picture at Old Trafford.

That spat is not the first time that Mourinho has come out and criticised the 28-year-old's performance levels - the United manager having also done so after the 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the start of November.

Mourinho dropped him for the following game before giving Mkhitaryan a stay of execution as a sub in the Brighton contest but their relationship now appears beyond repair.

Mkhitaryan had hit the ground running at the start of this term with two goals and six assists in his first eight appearances, but has not scored or assisted since.