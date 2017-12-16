Jose Mourinho Studies West Brom's Time-Wasting Antics Ahead of Man Utd's Sunday Clash With West Brom

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly concerned about West Brom's style of play ahead of the Red Devils' trip to The Hawthorns, on Sunday.

United have returned to winning earlier this week as they defeated Bournemouth despite collapsing to Pep Guardiola's table-topping side. However, they will need another victory against the Baggies if they want to maintain any fading hope of a Premier League title challenge.

However, things may be harder than expected for boss Mourinho, who is said to have observed footage of West Brom's 0-0 match against Liverpool and has grown fears that the Baggies will try to obtain a similar result with United. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But this game will be a must-win for Mourinho since Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday night and will be looking to stretch their lead.

According to ESPN, the Portuguese has studied West Brom's past performances and dreads that Alan Pardew's so-called "game-slowing" tactics may prove lethal for the Reds.

He has, therefore, urged his men to bear prevent them from doing the same. ESPN also claims that United analysts have found out that such strategies ate up as many as six minutes of play during the first half of the game with Liverpool and 11 during the second half. 

Mourinho has especially told his players to beware of West Brom keeper Ben Foster, who was thought to be the man responsible for most of the club's time-wasting actions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters