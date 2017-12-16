Jose Mourinho Studies West Brom's Time-Wasting Antics Ahead of Man Utd's Sunday Clash With West Brom

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly concerned about West Brom's style of play ahead of the Red Devils' trip to The Hawthorns, on Sunday.

United have returned to winning earlier this week as they defeated Bournemouth despite collapsing to Pep Guardiola's table-topping side. However, they will need another victory against the Baggies if they want to maintain any fading hope of a Premier League title challenge.

However, things may be harder than expected for boss Mourinho, who is said to have observed footage of West Brom's 0-0 match against Liverpool and has grown fears that the Baggies will try to obtain a similar result with United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But this game will be a must-win for Mourinho since Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday night and will be looking to stretch their lead.

According to ESPN, the Portuguese has studied West Brom's past performances and dreads that Alan Pardew's so-called "game-slowing" tactics may prove lethal for the Reds.

He has, therefore, urged his men to bear prevent them from doing the same. ESPN also claims that United analysts have found out that such strategies ate up as many as six minutes of play during the first half of the game with Liverpool and 11 during the second half.

Mourinho has especially told his players to beware of West Brom keeper Ben Foster, who was thought to be the man responsible for most of the club's time-wasting actions.