Journalist Claims Former Chelsea Boss Is 'Waiting to Replace' Antonio Conte Next Season

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly being lined up as Antonio Conte's replacement at Stamford Bridge, with the latter understood to be set on leaving west London at the end of the season, according to journalist Ian McGarry.

Rumours arose during the summer that Conte, fresh off the back of winning the Premier League in his maiden season at Chelsea, could be looking for a way out of the club to return to Italy.

With the prospect of Conte leaving becoming a reality for Chelsea, the club could be planning to bring a former manager back to the club.

Livid with the constant rumours of Conte being sacked soon. No matter how much you rate Ancelotti, fast forward to 2019 when he'll be sacked too because the Board didn't invest in the players he needs. It's the Chelsea way. — cahill hater (@CescOffender) December 16, 2017

"Ancelotti will not be returning to PSG because he will be moving back to London in February," McGarry said on the Daily Record's Transfer Window Podcast, amidst reports that Unai Emery is under pressure in Paris.

"And there he will be waiting to replace Conte at Chelsea. He has been spoken to by Chelsea with regards to succeeding Conte, who everyone at the club believes will not be at the club beyond the end of this season.

"Indeed, if things go badly in the Champions League knockout stages then he may even be away before then and Carlo will be in situ. That’s what will be happening.

"He will definitely be gone by the start of next season," McGarry added.

"Ancelotti moving to London is significant because he’s had talks with Roman Abramovich, he is the preferred candidate to replace Conte and change the management style back to one that’s less abrasive and less confrontational.

"Ancelotti is famed for being diplomatic, for listening to his players and how they want to play."