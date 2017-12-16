Juventus Confident They Can Land Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can on Free Transfer

Italian giants Juventus are said to be confident over their chances of signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer.

According to Goal, Can - whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season - has been already been offered a significant wage package, as well as promises over playing time by the Serie A holders.

Juve haven't hidden their admiration for the player, neither have they shied away from voicing their intentions. And with the January transfer window now looming, they are believed to be aiming to tie up a pre-contract arrangement.

Told Emre Can today to sign a new contract and stay at the #LFC. He smiled and replied back “don’t worry about that.” Baller. Honestly hope he doesn’t leave. pic.twitter.com/pR9S3MLkKF — Rahul Tanna (@_RahulTanna) December 15, 2017

The German's current deal is set to expire next summer, leaving him free to discuss terms with as many clubs as he wishes.

Certain reports indicate that Can's move to Italy is already all but a done deal. However, both Liverpool and Juventus have denied as much, with Jurgen Klopp and the Reds still trying to convince the German star to sign new terms.

Emre Can Future Takes Potentially Decisive Turn as Italian Report Names Minimum Liverpool ... @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/982NvlZtxw — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) December 12, 2017

The Turin-based side, though, are confident that their £4.5m offer will convince the 23-year-old to join their ranks. If he does make the move, the reported figure would leave Can among the club's highest earners, with just Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain raking in more.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, recently told reporters that there has been no development regarding Can's future at Anfield.

"We spoke about that already a lot of times," the manager said.

“And I said that he can sign but the only difference from January is that he can also sign for another club, that’s all.

“For us there is no difference. As long as we don’t get the information that he’s signed for another club. there’s nothing to say about it.

“And I speak a lot to Emre, like other players too, but it’s pretty rare that I speak to him about the contract situation because I've gave already all the information that we can give. That’s it.”