Liverpool Under-23s Boss Admits Key Players May Depart on Loan in January

Liverpool Under-23s boss Neil Critchley has revealed their Premier League 2 title aspirations could be dented by a number of departures in January.
The Reds are currently top of the table, but are facing up to the prospect of a number of star youngsters heading out on-loan to gain first team experience.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Critchley said; "One or two of our players, or maybe more, might get that opportunity to go and dip their toe in senior football.
“This might affect our results a little bit and we might not win the league.”
Leading marksman Harry Wilson is among those likely to step up a level, having established himself as Critchley's talisman over the past two seasons.
The 20-year old, who whose loan spell at Crewe two years ago was disrupted by injury, scored 28 goals during the 2016/17 campaign, and the Welshman's prolific form this season is likely to earn him another chance at first-team action.
Another more established star whose name might be on the departures board could be that of forgotten man Danny Ings.
25-year-old Ings has endured an injury nightmare since moving to Anfield in 2015, suffering consecutive cruciate knee ligament injuries.
The former Burnley striker has been a regular fixture in the Under-23s side this season, and a loan or permanent move away from Liverpool looks likely as Ings looks to re-establish himself in the Premier League.
Highly-rated youngsters Marko Grujic and Ben Woodburn are other potential departures, with the club keen to expose the duo to competitive football ahead of a potential breakthrough into the first team.