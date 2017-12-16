Man Utd Midfielder to Miss Busy Christmas Period as Club Prepare for Extended Recovery

Marouane Fellaini is set to return to the Manchester United first-team after Christmas following the Belgian's most recent injury setback, according to the Telegraph.





The 30-year-old midfielder aggravated an injury, which he first sustained on international duty against Bosnia and Herzegovina, when he initially made his Premier League return against Chelsea.





Fellaini also featured in matches against Brighton, Newcastle and FC Basel before his injury became too much and he was forced to sit out, missing United's latest five matches.

José Mourinho gave an injury update on a number of other first-team players, confirming that former Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is set to go under the knife in the near future.





"Eric is going for surgery - the decision is made. I don’t say [he’s out] for the season but it it’s for the next two or three months," the Portuguese manager said ahead of United's match with West Brom on Sunday.





"But now we have [Phil] Jones back and we have [Chris] Smalling, even [Daley] Blind, so it’s a position we have good cover in but of course we’ll miss the player."

Fellaini has proved to be one of United's most important squad players this season.





His height, physicality and aerial threat offers the Red Devils something different in attack, with the Belgian international averaging one goal in every three Premier League appearances this season.