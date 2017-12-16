Man Utd Midfielder to Miss Busy Christmas Period as Club Prepare for Extended Recovery

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Marouane Fellaini is set to return to the Manchester United first-team after Christmas following the Belgian's most recent injury setback, according to the Telegraph.


The 30-year-old midfielder aggravated an injury, which he first sustained on international duty against Bosnia and Herzegovina, when he initially made his Premier League return against Chelsea.


Fellaini also featured in matches against Brighton, Newcastle and FC Basel before his injury became too much and he was forced to sit out, missing United's latest five matches.

José Mourinho gave an injury update on a number of other first-team players, confirming that former Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is set to go under the knife in the near future.


"Eric is going for surgery - the decision is made. I don’t say [he’s out] for the season but it it’s for the next two or three months," the Portuguese manager said ahead of United's match with West Brom on Sunday.


"But now we have [Phil] Jones back and we have [Chris] Smalling, even [Daley] Blind, so it’s a position we have good cover in but of course we’ll miss the player."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellaini has proved to be one of United's most important squad players this season. 


His height, physicality and aerial threat offers the Red Devils something different in attack, with the Belgian international averaging one goal in every three Premier League appearances this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters