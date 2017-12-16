How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham Online: Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 16, 2017

Manchester City will host Tottenham in a big one for both clubs on Saturday afternoon.  

Man City is looking to continue its undefeated start in the Premier League, while Tottenham is looking to bolster its position in the top four. A City victory against Spurs would tighten the club's grip on the title race. 

City beat Swansea City 4–0 on Wednesday, improving to 16–1–0 in league action. Tottenham earned a 2–0 win over Brighton on Wednesday. Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min had goals. 

See how to watch below:

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC 

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters