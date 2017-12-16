How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham.

Manchester City will host Tottenham in a big one for both clubs on Saturday afternoon.

Man City is looking to continue its undefeated start in the Premier League, while Tottenham is looking to bolster its position in the top four. A City victory against Spurs would tighten the club's grip on the title race.

City beat Swansea City 4–0 on Wednesday, improving to 16–1–0 in league action. Tottenham earned a 2–0 win over Brighton on Wednesday. Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min had goals.

See how to watch below:

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.