Mauro Icardi's Wife and Agent Wanda Nara Refuses to Rule Out Argentine's Move to Real Madrid

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara has added more fuel to rumours that would link him with a move to Real Madrid move, though claimed that his wish is to remain at Inter.

The Nerazzurri's captain has been at the Milan side for about four years and has finally earned his fans' approval after becoming Serie A's top goalscorer and leader of the squad.

Inter have enjoyed an outstanding start to the new season as they top the league table above Juventus and Napoli and are still unbeaten.

However, Real Madrid have recently shown their interest in bringing him to La Liga, with president Florentino Perez reportedly keen on offering Inter a staggering €92m in order to secure him.

The saga has been going on for the past few weeks but was thought to have ended after the Argentine himself stated his wish to remain at Inter for the rest of his career.

Yet during an interview with Italian TV programme Verissimo, his agent Nara could not fully rule out the chance for him to join Los Blancos.

She said: "I won't say no and I won't say yes. If it were up to Mauro he would stay at Inter all his life, but it depends on other things".

As the transfer period approaches, the 23-year-old Argentine will have to face a tough decision and also consider that the World Cup is around the corner and he will need to shine in order to be called up for duty next summer.