Monaco's Thomas Lemar Sets Arsenal Tongues Wagging After Recent Social Media Activity

AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar has gotten Arsenal fans all worked up by liking an Instagram post linking him with the club.

Lemar was courted by the Gunners all summer, but a deal collapsed on the final day of the transfer window, with the player staying put in France.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

The Londoners are expected to make further attempts to sign the Frenchman in January. And his latest social media activity has set fans abuzz, given that players are known to drop hints via such platforms in today's game.

A fan posted a photo of Lemar on Instagram with the caption 'Welcome to Arsenal', quite surprisingly garnering a like from the player himself.

Wow this awesome news Thomas Lemar liked this comment on his Instagram #arsenal pic.twitter.com/agdwZ5VtAf — Hamad #Gooner (@hamadalruwaih) December 15, 2017

Of course Gunners fans jumped on that; and you could catch a few of the reactions below.