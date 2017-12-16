Palace Striker Christian Benteke Insists He Had Nothing to Prove After Finally Ending Goal Drought

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Crystal palace striker Christian Benteke insists there was no pressure for him to score after breaking his goalless run against Leicester City on Saturday.

The towering Belgian put a neat header past the former Premier League champions at the King Power to open the scoring for the Eagles en rout to a 3-0 win. And despite taking, and missing, a spot kick during the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last weekend, he claims that there was nothing to prove.

"Not owed something because we are a team but I just wanted to show that I'm always involved and I will do everything to get back on my form," Benteke said to Sky Sports (via the Evening Standard) after the match.

"I've been really patient, I've been through a hard time but I'm a big believer and I really work hard. I just got what I deserved to get.

"I won't give up and I will just keep going."

Benteke's influence didn't just stop at his finding of the back of the net, with the former Aston Villa and Liverpool forward setting teammate Wifried Zaha up with a goal as well.

"I've always had confidence in the team and we're having a good run so it was only a matter of time before we started putting the performances together and just getting up the table," Zaha chimed in.

"The team's buzzing, we played so well today and took our chances so I'm happy for the squad."

